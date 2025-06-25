Neeraj Chopra set for comeback at Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 tonight

Reigning javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra will be back in action at the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet in the Czech Republic tonight. Chopra’s event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Neeraj Chopra was scheduled to compete at the Golden Spike in both 2023 and 2024 but had to withdraw on both occasions due to injury.

Now in its 64th edition, the Golden Spike, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, is one of the most prestigious global athletics events outside the Diamond League