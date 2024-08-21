THE INDIAN AWAAZ

India Reports Progress in Kharif Crop Sowing

Aug 20, 2024

The country has reported significant progress in Kharif crop sowing this year, with the total coverage area surpassing 1,031 lakh hectares so far, compared to approximately 1,010 lakh hectares during the same period last year. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has released the progress report on area coverage under Kharif crops as of today.

The area sown with paddy has reached over 369 lakh hectares, compared to 349.5 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. Pulses cultivation has also increased from 113.7 lakh hectares last year to over 120 lakh hectares this year.

Coarse cereals were sown across over 181 lakh hectares, up from 176.4 last year. Oilseeds also saw an increase, with crops sown across 186.8 lakh hectares, compared to around 185 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

