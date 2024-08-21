India & Sri Lanka Sign MoU for LNG Infrastructure Development

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Indian company ‘Petronet LNG limited’ and a Sri Lanka based private company for infrastructure development and supply of Liquified Natural Gas in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s Minister for Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara and Deputy High Commissioner of India Dr. Satyanjal Pandey witnessed the signing of the MoU.

The agreement will give a major boost to the island nation’s efforts towards sustainable energy generation. The MoU would allow for development of LNG based power plants with capacity of over 1000 MW at Kerawalapitiya near Colombo as well as supply of the fuel from Kochi LNG Terminal. Speaking at the event, Mr. Wijesekara thanked the Indian Government for the support it extended Sri Lanka during the crisis. He added that the MoU would also provide for use of LNG as a fuel in households and other domestic requirements.