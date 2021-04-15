India reports over two lakh fresh COVID cases today

WEB DESK

Corona cases continue to increase rapidly in the country. The rapid rise in the Covid-19 cases has increased the active caseloads in the several States and Union Territories. As a result, the recovery rate is continuously declining in India. However, the vaccination drive is progressing smoothly in the various parts of the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has informed today that over eleven crore forty four lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries so far. In the 24 hours, over 33 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been inoculated to the beneficiaries.

The Ministry further informed that a record number of over two lakh new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, cumulative positive cases crossed one crore forty lakh mark. This is the first time when the country has registered over two lakh new cases in a single day since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said, there are more than fourteen lakh seventy one thousand active cases in the country which comprises 10.45 per cent of the total positive cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of one thousand thirty-eight deaths have been reported in the country taking the toll to over one lakh seventy-three thousand across the country.

Amid the rising new cases, the recovery rate has further declined to 88.31 per cent. The Ministry informed that more than 93 thousand people have recovered from the coronavirus infection within 24 hours. So far, more than one crore twenty-four lakh patients have already been recovered from this infectious disease in the country.