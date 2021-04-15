India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2021 03:58:38      انڈین آواز

India reports over two lakh fresh COVID cases today

WEB DESK
Corona cases continue to increase rapidly in the country. The rapid rise in the Covid-19 cases has increased the active caseloads in the several States and Union Territories. As a result, the recovery rate is continuously declining in India. However, the vaccination drive is progressing smoothly in the various parts of the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has informed today that over eleven crore forty four lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries so far. In the 24 hours, over 33 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been inoculated to the beneficiaries.

The Ministry further informed that a record number of over two lakh new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, cumulative positive cases crossed one crore forty lakh mark. This is the first time when the country has registered over two lakh new cases in a single day since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said, there are more than fourteen lakh seventy one thousand active cases in the country which comprises 10.45 per cent of the total positive cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of one thousand thirty-eight deaths have been reported in the country taking the toll to over one lakh seventy-three thousand across the country.

Amid the rising new cases, the recovery rate has further declined to 88.31 per cent. The Ministry informed that more than 93 thousand people have recovered from the coronavirus infection within 24 hours. So far, more than one crore twenty-four lakh patients have already been recovered from this infectious disease in the country.

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

