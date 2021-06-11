Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
India registers sharp decline in active and fresh COVID cases

India is registering a sharp decline in active caseload and number of fresh cases. With this, the recovery rate is continuously improving in the country and it now stands at 94.93 per cent in the country.

Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal has said that the country had registered maximum number of over four lakh cases on 7th of May and since then daily cases are continuously declining in the country. He said, almost 78 per cent decline in cases has been registered as compared to highest peak. He said, India registered over 91 thousand new cases during the last 24 hours. He added that a decline of 31 per cent in average daily new cases had been registered in last week. He said, there are 335 districts wherein drastic reduction in fresh cases have been witnessed.

Mr. Agarwal said, the continuous decline in active cases has been reported in the country and at present, there are over 11 lakh active cases in the country. He said, almost 70 per cent reduction in active cases has been recorded in the country in the last one month.

Mr. Agarwal also said, the recovery rate is continuously improving in the country. He said, the recovery rate was over 81 per cent in the country on 3rd of May and now, it has reached nearly 95 per cent. He said, daily recoveries are outnumbering daily new cases from the last 29 days. He added that 29 States and Union Territories have witnessed more recoveries in comparison to fresh cases in the last few days.

Mr Agarwal said, the country has ramped up COVID-19 testing for the early detection of the cases. He said, various laboratories are conducting on an average 19 lakh tests in the country these days.

Mr. Agarwal further said, the country is witnessing a declining trend in case positivity for the last five weeks. He said, average positivity rate was 21.6 per cent in first week of May which has come down to 5.6 per cent in the last seven days. He said, there are 15 states in the country wherein less than five per cent of weekly case positivity rate has been registered. He said, daily positivity rate has been recorded below five per cent across the country from the last four days.

Terming the vaccination a major tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Agarwal said, over 24 crore 61 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries so far across the country. He said, 19 crore 85 lakh first doses have been administered to the beneficiaries and four crore 76 lakh second doses have been given to the people so far. He said, States and Union Territories have been asked to give priority for the administration of second dose to the health care workers and front line workers.

Mr. Agarwal said, despite the decrease in the COVID-19 fresh cases and positivity rate, people must rigorously follow the COVID Appropriate Behavior.

