India: Recovery rate further improves to 94.77%

Nation continues to march strongly on its path of COVID recovery with gradual decrease in total number of active cases. For the 3rd consecutive day today, the number of new daily cases remained below the one lakh figure. In the past 24 hours, over 1 lakh 51 thousand COVID patients successfully recovered from the disease whereas in the same time span 94 thousand 52 fresh cases were recorded nationwide.

The number of fresh cases recorded is lowest in over two month’s time span. With this the recovery rate in the country has further improved to 94.77 per cent. The cumulative share of active COVID cases in the country continues to witness consistent decline and comprises nearly 4 per cent of the total reported cases.

The Health Ministry has informed that currently nearly 11 lakh 67 thousand people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation. The daily positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and much below the 10 per cent mark for the 17th consecutive day.

The Ministry added that so far, over 2 crore 76 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. The Health Ministry has informed that 6,148 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 3,59,676.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 37 crore 21 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours another milestone in terms of daily testing was achieved with more than 20 lakh 4 thousand samples being tested across the country .

As of today, 2629 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which includes one thousand 268 government and 1361 private labs.