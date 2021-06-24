India reaffirms its commitment towards eliminating educational inequalities

G20 Education Ministers’ virtual meeting

AMN / NEW DELHI

India reaffirmed its commitment towards eliminating educational inequalities at G20 Education Ministers meeting held in Italy virtually. Addressing the meeting, Minister of State in the Education Ministry Sanjay Dhotre reiterated the country’s commitment towards reducing and eventually eliminating educational poverty, inequalities and early school leaving.

Speaking on National Education Policy, 2020, the Minister said, it envisages equitable and inclusive education for all, with special focus on children and youth, especially girls, from socially and economically disadvantaged groups who are more at risk of being left behind.

Mr Dhotre said that the Indian education system has made steady progress towards bridging gender and social category gaps in all levels of education through multiple interventions. He said, some of these include increasing the intake capacity of schools, tracking out-of-school children and monitoring the learning outcomes of vulnerable students.

He informed the Government also took special care to address mental health issues of students through counseling programmes like Manodarpan and others. G20 Education Ministers also reiterated commitment to ensure continuity of quality education during the pandemic. The Education Ministers adopted a declaration at the end of the meeting.