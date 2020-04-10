3,31,705 people recovered from coronavirus
India ready to provide all possible help to friendly nations in fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

AMN

India is ready to do whatever is possible to help its friendly nations in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked India for delivering Hydroxychloroquine to his country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the two nations have to jointly fight this pandemic. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he is praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel.

The Prime Minister also thanked Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Mr Modi said, the India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. He added that India is committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against this pandemic. Earlier, the Brazilian President had thanked Prime Minister Modi for facilitating export of raw materials to Brazil for production of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19.

