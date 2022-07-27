FreeCurrencyRates.com

India ready for hosting FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

file photo

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Union Cabinet has approved the signing of guarantees for hosting Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. The tournament is scheduled to be held between 11th and 30th October this year. The seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament will be the first-ever FIFA women’s competition to be hosted by India. It will encourage more youngsters to participate in sports and help develop the sport of football in India.

Carrying on the positive legacy from the FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup 2017, the nation is preparing for a seminal moment for women’s football when the best young female footballers from across the world will be showcasing their skills to lift the coveted trophy. The financial outlay of ten crore rupees assistance to All India Football Federation for Field of play Maintenance, Stadium power, Stadia, and Training Site branding will be met from the budgetary allocation for the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations.

