India qualify for FIH Men’s Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 in Oman

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Hockey, India beat Pakistan in penalty shootout in the final to win the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman, yesterday. The win also served as Asia’s qualifying tournament for the FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024. Subsequently, India qualified for the FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024. For their remarkable performance and the important win, Hockey India announced Rupees Two Lakh to each player of the team, while Rupees One Lakh each for the support staff. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated the team on qualifying for the FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and winning the Gold medal.