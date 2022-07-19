FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2022 11:21:47      انڈین آواز

India provided $3.8 bn assistance for ameliorating economic situation in Sri Lanka: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister DR S. Jaishankar said that India has given 3.8 billion dollar assistance for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Srilanka.

He said, no other country has given this level of support to Srilanka this year. Briefing reporters after chairing an all-party meeting convened by the Centre to discuss the Sri Lankan crisis in New Delhi today, Dr Jaishankar said, in Sri Lanka, there is a very serious crisis and the situation is unprecedented. Srilanka is our close neighbour and India will play a supportive role.

He said, if there is instability in any neighbouring country or any violence, that is a matter of deep concern to India. Dr Jaishankar said, two presentations were given to the leaders of the political parties on political perspectives and economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

