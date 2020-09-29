India protests over Elections in Gilgit Baltistan

Outrage over death of UP Gang-rape Victim: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi, Mayawati demands justice
AMN / NEW DELHI

India has protested the announcement of elections to so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” Legislative Assembly by Pakistan.

External Affairs Ministry today reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947.

It said Pakistan government has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

New Delhi has also completely rejected recent actions such as the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan (Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order 2020” and continued attempts by the Pakistan establishment to bring material changes in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation.

It said action such as these can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pak occupied territories for the past seven decades.

India has called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

