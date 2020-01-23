FreeCurrencyRates.com

23 Jan 2020
India prepared to take on challenge of Coronavirus outbreak in China: Govt

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

India’s Health Ministry has said that government is on and fully prepared to deal with Novel Corona virus outbreak in China.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said, a total 9,156 passengers from 43 flights were screened for novel coronavirus infection till Tuesday at the seven identified airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She said, till now, no cases have been detected. Ms Sudan said, passengers travelling from China requested to report to nearest public health facility in case they feel any symptoms.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 17. The confirmed infection cases have also sharply risen to more than 550 on Wednesday. The cases of the deadly pneumonia were reported from the US, Hong Kong, Macao and Mexico.

According to WHO, common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

If you feel respiratory symptoms like fever, cough & breathing difficulties during a visit to China & within a span of one month after return from China report the illness to the nearest health facility & inform the doctor regarding your travel history“: Govt

Image

