India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Successfully On Moon.. The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO accomplished the task of soft landing of its Lander module, Vikram on Lunar surface, just a few moments ago. With this achievement, India has taken a giant leap in the area of space research, by also becoming the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Addressing the nation through video conferencing from South Africa, Mr Modi said, it is a historic day for India’s space sector and sounds the bugle for a developed India. The Prime Minister said, India had taken the pledge on earth and fulfilled it on the moon.

The Prime Minister said, it is a moment for the developed India and new energy. He said, when we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. Mr Modi remarked, this is the dawn of new India. He said, success belongs to all humanity and expressed confidence that the global south has the capability to achieve such a feat.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on 14th of last month. After successfully completing several stages during its 43-day journey, the Chandrayaan today landed on the Earth’s only satellite, the Moon.

Like its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 which was un successful in 2019, this mission aims to demonstrate ISRO’s prowess in executing a precise and gentle touchdown on the Moon’s surface. The memory of Vikram lander’s unfortunate crash during Chandrayaan-2 still lingers, making this endeavor all the more crucial.

If the mission triumph, India will proudly join the elite league of nations capable of a soft lunar landing, alongside the United States, the Soviet Union, and China. It’s noteworthy that Russia’s recent Luna-25 mission, targeting the Moon’s south pole like Chandrayaan-2, faced a similar fate, crashing onto the lunar surface.

The odds are now in Chandrayaan-3’s favor as it eyes the coveted title of being the first successful mission to touch down on the Moon’s south pole. As the world watches with bated breath, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission holds the promise of rewriting lunar exploration history