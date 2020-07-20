India moving forward with vision of self-sufficient nation: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, India is moving forward with the vision of a self-sufficient nation. Interacting with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Mr Modi said, this is a great time to invest in India.

He said, Government is committed to ensuring that the technological shift towards work from home is smooth.

Mr Modi stressed that the country is moving towards development of an integrated, tech and data driven healthcare system which is affordable and hassle-free.

Talking about the impact of COVID on business culture, Prime Minister said that work from home is being adopted in a big way and the government is constantly working towards providing infrastructure, connectivity and regulatory environment to ensure that this technological shift is smooth.

He also discussed the technologies associated and challenges involved in the recent decision of IBM to make 75 per cent of its employees.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role played by IBM, in association with CBSE, towards the launch of Aritificial Intelligence curriculum in 200 schools in India.

He said that the government is working towards introducing students to concepts such as AI, machine learning etc at an early stage, to further the tech temperament in the country.

IBM CEO expressed confidence in the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Mr Krishna briefed Prime minister about the huge investment plans of IBM in India

IBM has huge presence in the country, with over one lakh people working across 20 cities in the company.

Other areas of discussion included the issues of data security, cyber attacks, concerns around privacy, and health benefits of Yoga.