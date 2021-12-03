India monitoring Omicron situation closely

Staff Reporter

India’s Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and issuing suitable guidelines from time to time.

The Ministry has issue Frequently Asked Questions on the new variant of COVID19. World Health Organisation has declared the Omicron as a Variant of Concern after assessment.

The Ministry said, there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron. However, some of the mutations reported on Spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines. It said, vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease. The Ministry has urged eligible people to get vaccinated.

Health Ministry said, the precautions and steps to be taken remain same as before. It is essential to put mask properly, take both doses of vaccines and maintain social distancing.