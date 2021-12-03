Omicron variant of COVID-19: Two cases detected in Karnataka, Centre-states meet to review guidelines
इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2021 06:57:11      انڈین آواز

Despite COVID-19 Navy maintained combat readiness, says Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Staff Reporter

India’s Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar today said that the situation on country’s northern borders and COVID19 have created two complex challenges. He, however, said the Indian Navy is always ready to tackle both challenges.

Speaking at the Navy Day briefing, Admiral Kumar said Despite COVID-19, the Navy has maintained combat and mission readiness and resulted in preventing any misadventure in its maritime domain.

He said, the creation of the department of Military affairs (DMA) is the biggest reform in the military since independence along with the creation of the post of CDS. Admiral Kumar said, this enables faster decision-making and fewer layers of bureaucracy.

Navy Chief said of the 39 warships and submarines being built for Indian Navy, 37 are being built in India under Make in India showing quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Admiral Kumar also emphasized that Navy has taken measures to provide additional opportunities to women officers. He said, the first women Provost officer joined in March this year and Navy is ready to induct women in different capacities.

Navy Chief said As part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav – Indian naval warships hoisted National Tricolour at four places.

On reply to a question, Navy chief said CBI inquiry is underway in the information leak case. He said, an inquiry by the Navy is also ongoing and it is premature to comment on these matters.

