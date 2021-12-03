Omicron variant of COVID-19: Two cases detected in Karnataka, Centre-states meet to review guidelines
PM reviews preparedness to effectively deal with situation arising out of Cyclone Jawad

Published On:
Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of States and concerned agencies to effectively deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad.

The Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services. He also directed to take steps to restore essential services immediately in the event of any disruption. He further directed to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies. He asked the officials for 24 X 7 functioning of Control Rooms. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of National Disaster Response Force and Director General of India Meteorological Department.

IMD informed that low pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach coast of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in the early morning of coming Saturday. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Cabinet Secretary has reviewed the situation and preparedness with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and concerned agencies. Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the situation 24 X 7 and is in touch with the State Governments, Union Territories and other agencies. Ministry has already released the first installment of State Disaster Response Force in advance to all the concerned states.

