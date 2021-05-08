India may dodge COVID 3rd wave if strong measures are taken: Principal Scientific Advisor

AMN

Principal Scientific Advisor to the government Prof K Vijay Raghavan has said that India may manage to dodge the third wave of the coronavirus if necessary and strong measures are taken. Earlier, he had said that the third wave is inevitable. Dr Raghavan said that the emergence of the third wave depends on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities across the country.

He said that the guidance is about precautions, surveillance, containment, treatment and testing. Dr Raghvan asserted that the insidious asymptomatic transmission can be stopped if these guidelines are followed properly. He said that even though it may sound difficult, it can be done.