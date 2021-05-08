1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
India may dodge COVID 3rd wave if strong measures are taken: Principal Scientific Advisor

AMN

Principal Scientific Advisor to the government Prof K Vijay Raghavan has said that India may manage to dodge the third wave of the coronavirus if necessary and strong measures are taken. Earlier, he had said that the third wave is inevitable. Dr Raghavan said that the emergence of the third wave depends on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities across the country.

He said that the guidance is about precautions, surveillance, containment, treatment and testing. Dr Raghvan asserted that the insidious asymptomatic transmission can be stopped if these guidelines are followed properly. He said that even though it may sound difficult, it can be done.

SPORTS

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

AMN Indian wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women's 50kg after reaching the final ...

Online campaign “Stop Tokyo Olympics” gathers almost 200,000 signatures in past two days

AMN/ WEB DESK As public concerns mount over holding the Tokyo Olympics Games amidst COVID-19 pandemic, an o ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

