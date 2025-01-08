India Maldives review various aspects of bilateral cooperation

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart of Maldives Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon on Wednesday reviewed the various facets of bilateral defence cooperation including training, regular military exercises, and defence projects.

They held bilateral talks in New Delhi. During the talks, both sides reasserted firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.



The Defence Minister reaffirmed India’s readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy. Mr Maumoon appreciated India’s historical role as the ‘First Responder’ for the Maldives. He thanked New Delhi for assisting Male in augmenting the modern infrastructural capacities and training of defence and security personnel. At Maldives’ request, India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives.