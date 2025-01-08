India’s Foreign Secretary holds talks with Afghanistan FM in Dubai

India ascertains its readiness to respond to developmental needs of Afghan people

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments in Dubai Wednesday.

External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that in the meeting, Foreign Secretary underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people-to-people contacts between the two countries. He conveyed India’s readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people.

The two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes. The Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme.

The statement said that in response to the needs of the Afghan people, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. India has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of 50 thousand MTs of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, 27 tons of earthquake relief aid, 40 thousand litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of COVID Vaccine, 11 thousand units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tons of stationery kits.

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees. The two sides also discussed the strengthening of sports cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan. It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

The Afghan side underlined its sensitivities to India’s security concerns.