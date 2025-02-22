Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Leading in Innovation & AI, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IIIT Kottayam

Feb 23, 2025
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India is making rapid strides in the field of innovation and patents. The Finance Minister was addressing the 6th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Kottayam in Kerala. She also said that the country is at the forefront of the field of artificial intelligence. Mrs Sitharaman said that technology has a huge role to play in making life easier.

The Union Finance Minister congratulated the teachers and students of IIIT Kottayam for their work in the field of educational research. The union minister also inaugurated the new academic block of IIIT Kottayam.

