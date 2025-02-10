NITI Aayog Releases Report on Strengthening State Public Universities, Highlights NEP 2020 Goals

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, CEO B.V.R. Subhramanyam, and Member Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul today released Niti Aayog’s report on Expanding Quality Higher Education through States and State Public Universities in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bery expressed hope that the recommendations contained in the report would be enthusiastically taken forward by the ministries in the central and state governments. He also called on the country’s institutions, like IITs and state public universities, to strive for high standards.

Further, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam highlighted that by 2035, the target of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is to double the enrolment in the higher education system to nearly 9 crore students. He also pitched the report as a milestone contribution of NITI Aayog that would complement the NEP 2020 in transforming the country’s higher education landscape.

Besides, NITI Aayog Member Dr Vinod Kumar Paul positioned the report in the context of NEP implementation and the country’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised that reforming SPUs is crucial for creating human capital and establishing India as a knowledge hub with 80 percent of the country’s higher education taking place in them.