At PMCH President Murmu urges medicos to work for service of poor and needy.

PRESIDENT graces centenary celebration of Patna Medical College



Staff Reporter / Patna

President Droupadi Murmu today stressed on decentralisation of better medical facilities and more research in the healthcare institutions in the country.

The President was addressing the Centenary celebrations function of Patna Medical College and Hospital ( PMCH) at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

The President said if medical facilities will be available in smaller cities, it will ease the pressure on big institutions.

Giving an example of roping in AI and Robotics, she said the use of technology will enhance capacity and precision in the treatment of patients.

The President expressed her happiness that the PMCH is being developed as the world’s second-largest hospital with more than 5400 beds.

She urged the medical fraternity to work for the service of poor and needy people.

President said that Patna Medical College is among the Bihar’s invaluable heritage. This institution has a glorious history of preserving antiquity and constantly moving towards modernity. PMCH was among the best hospitals in Asia. The alumni of this institute have brought glory to themselves and PMCH in the country and abroad on the strength of their talent, service, and dedication.

The President said that going to another city or state for treatment affects in many ways such as ​​delays in treatment, problems of food, accommodation and employment. This also overburdens the medical institutions of major cities. Decentralisation of good medical institutions across the country would prove to ​​help solve all these problems. Cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Indore have developed as centres for specialty treatment. Bihar should also develop many such centers. This would not only provide good medical treatment to the people of Bihar but will also boost the economy of the state. PMCH and its alumni can ​​greatly contribute to this endeavour with their experience.

The President said that this is the era of technology. Technology is playing an important role in the medical field as well. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making the medical process simpler and more accurate. She urged all stakeholders of PMCH to always be ready to adopt the latest technologies. She said that it would not only make the treatment easier but ​​would also increase doctors’ knowledge and efficiency.

​The President said that our doctors are researchers, therapists, teachers and ​​counselors as well. In all these roles, they serve the people and society and contribute to nation building. She urged them to make people aware​ ​of the importance of blood and organ donation.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, Bijay Kumar Sinha and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attended the event.