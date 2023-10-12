इंडियन आवाज़     12 Oct 2023 08:31:16      انڈین آواز

India launches “Operation Ajay” bring back Indians stuck in Israel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Jaishankar chairs meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay”

@MEAIndia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today chaired a meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay”. The operation is meant to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel. Ministry of External Affairs  Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his social media ‘X’ and stated that the MEA team stands ready to assist Indian citizens to return home.

Registration for Indian citizens began today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the operation to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. The first flight is expected to depart from Tel Aviv this evening. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

Yesterday, the MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ویشنو دیوی بھون میں دو پروجیکٹوں کا آغاز کیا

@rashtrapatibhvn صدرجمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے آج جموں کشمیر کے رِیاسی ...

بھارت نے لڑائی سے متاثرہ اسرائیل سے اپنے شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے آپریشن اَجے کا آغاز کیا

بھارت نے اسرائیل سے اپنے وطن واپس آنے کے خواہشمند شہریوں کو س ...

تکلف دہ حالات میں ذہنی دباؤ کو کیسے دور کریں؟ اس گائیڈ کو آزما کر دیکھیں

جائزہذہنی تناؤ کے دور میں ہمیں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ یہ ذہنی تناؤ ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart