India launches “Operation Ajay” bring back Indians stuck in Israel

Jaishankar chairs meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay”

@MEAIndia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today chaired a meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay”. The operation is meant to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his social media ‘X’ and stated that the MEA team stands ready to assist Indian citizens to return home.

Registration for Indian citizens began today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the operation to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. The first flight is expected to depart from Tel Aviv this evening. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

Yesterday, the MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.