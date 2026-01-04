The Indian Awaaz

India Issues Travel Advisory for Venezuela Amid Worsening Situation

Jan 4, 2026

New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a strong travel advisory for Venezuela, urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the South American country in view of recent developments there.

In an official statement released by the MEA, Indians currently residing or present in Venezuela have been advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Caracas.

The advisory asks Indian citizens to contact the Indian Embassy through the email [email protected] or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288, which is also available on WhatsApp, for assistance and updates.

The government said the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure following the rapidly evolving security and political situation in Venezuela. Further updates will be issued as and when necessary.

The advisory was issued from New Delhi on January 3, 2026, and remains in effect until further notice.

URDU SECTION

امریکی اقدام پر عالمی ردعمل، وینزویلا بحران پر تشویش میں اضافہ

4 January 2026 2:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
