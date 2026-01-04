“US To Run Venezuela For Now”: Trump Announces After Maduro’s Capture

The US has captured Venezuelan leader Maduro

US President Donald Trump on Saturday made an extraordinary and controversial claim, saying the United States would “run” Venezuela until a “proper and judicious transition” takes place. The remarks, delivered at a press conference from Trump’s Florida residence, came amid unverified and rapidly evolving reports of a dramatic US military operation in the oil-rich South American nation.

According to Trump, Washington has no intention of installing another leader immediately, arguing that past transitions had failed. “We’re going to run the country,” he said, without offering a timeline, legal basis, or explanation of how such an arrangement would comply with US constitutional limits or international law. The White House has so far released no formal documentation outlining governance, oversight, or exit plans.

The statement followed reports that US special forces conducted a pre-dawn operation in Venezuela, allegedly capturing President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores and removing them aboard a US naval vessel. Venezuelan authorities have not independently confirmed these claims, while state media in Caracas has remained largely silent.

Trump openly linked the move to regime change and Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, saying major US energy companies would invest billions to repair infrastructure and expand production. He also signalled willingness to deploy ground forces if required.

Residents in Caracas reported explosions and low-flying aircraft near military installations, with smoke seen rising over parts of the capital. International reaction has been swift, with several Latin American governments calling for clarification and restraint, while legal experts warned of serious violations of sovereignty if the claims are accurate. Oil markets showed early volatility as investors assessed the implications.

Video footage verified by international media showed tracer fire and explosions lighting up hillsides near Caracas, while separate images showed smoke billowing from a hangar at a military base inside the city. One major installation was reported to have lost power in the immediate aftermath.

Venezuelan officials said Maduro and Flores were seized from their residence within the Fort Tiuna military complex, one of the most secure installations in the country. Nahum Fernandez, a senior figure in the ruling party, described the incident as a “kidnapping” carried out after air strikes hit the area around their home.

Within hours, Trump posted a photograph on his Truth Social platform showing Maduro aboard a US warship, blindfolded and handcuffed, wearing what appeared to be noise-cancelling ear protection and grey sportswear. The former Venezuelan leader was later identified by Trump as being held aboard the USS Iwo Jima, en route to New York.

US officials said Maduro and his wife would face fresh criminal charges in the United States, following a new indictment unsealed by the Department of Justice accusing the couple of involvement in a “narco-terrorism conspiracy.”