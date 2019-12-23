FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2019 12:04:16      انڈین آواز
India, Iran satisfied with progress of Chabahar Port

Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

WEB DESK

India and Iran have expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in the operationalization of the Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif recognized that it has a potential to act as a gateway between the Indian subcontinent, Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe.

They also welcomed the utilization of the port for exports from Afghanistan and discussed ways to promote it for enhancing wider regional connectivity for trade and transit.

Image

Both sides reiterated support for strengthening bilateral trade and commerce. It was agreed to take a humanitarian approach in dealing with issues related to fishermen and sea-fearers.

The 19th session of the India-Iran Joint Commission was held in Tehran yesterday. It was co-chaired by Dr. Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran. During the meeting, the two Ministers reviewed and positively assessed progress in bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade and commerce, cultural and people-to-people contacts. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides shared concerns at the grave threat posed by terrorism and called for an immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries.

They also expressed support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region. It was agreed to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship in 2020.

During his visit, External Affairs Minister called on the President of Iran, Dr. Hassan Rouhani. He also met Secretary, Supreme National Security Council, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Eslami.

