FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2019 12:04:30      انڈین آواز
Ad

Saudi Arabia: Five sentenced to death over Khashoggi’s murder

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A Saudi Arabia court has sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said today, the court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing.

Three others were handed lengthy sentences amounting to 24 years in jail and two other top officials escaped sentencing.
The Public Prosecution did not file charges against 10 more individuals and released them due to insufficient evidence.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor stressed that the investigations showed that there was no previous hostility between the perpetrators and the victim.

Some pointed fingers at the all-powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohd Bin Salman behind the killing of Khashoggi. The Crown Prince denied any involvement but later said he took full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 by a team of Saudi agents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

India beat WI in third ODI by 4 wickets, win series 2-1

India beat West Indies in third ODI by 4 wickets to win the three-match series 2-1 at Cuttack today. Chasing t ...

Haryana’s Anupama and Assam’s Tonmoy win titles at Sub Junior Badminton Championships

HSB/ Bhubaneswar Haryana’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Assam’s Tonmoy Bikash Boruah caused big upsets to be crow ...

Football ISL; Coro’s brace fires FC Goa to top

HSB/ Goa Goa thrashed Odisha 3-0 to go on top of the Hero Indian Super League table at the Jawaharlal Nehru ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!