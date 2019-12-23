Saudi Arabia: Five sentenced to death over Khashoggi’s murder

AMN

A Saudi Arabia court has sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said today, the court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing.

Three others were handed lengthy sentences amounting to 24 years in jail and two other top officials escaped sentencing.

The Public Prosecution did not file charges against 10 more individuals and released them due to insufficient evidence.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor stressed that the investigations showed that there was no previous hostility between the perpetrators and the victim.

Some pointed fingers at the all-powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohd Bin Salman behind the killing of Khashoggi. The Crown Prince denied any involvement but later said he took full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 by a team of Saudi agents.