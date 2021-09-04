Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2021 03:54:20      انڈین آواز

India has potential to become global hub of green hydrogen: Dr Jitendra Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India has the potential to become global hub of green hydrogen in near future. Speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021 in New Delhi, Dr Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to clean and green energy.

He said, with the rapid introduction of biofuels, renewable energy and green Hydrogen, India is well poised to take a leadership role towards Carbon neutrality.

The Minister said, Government is already encouraging adaptation of Hydrogen fuels and technology for the mobility sector and many industries like Steel, Cement, and Glass Manufacturing Industries have started using Hydrogen for heating requirements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj Adana takes silver in mixed 50 metre Pistol event at Tokyo Paralympics

India's Manish Narwal won gold, while Singhraj Adhana took home silver in Mixed 50 metre Pistol event at the T ...

Target Olympic Podium Scheme will be strengthened to extend greater support to athletes: Anurag Thakur

 Harpal Singh Bedi Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that his ministry will continu ...

A lot of potentials still to be unlocked and displayed: Hockey Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi Chief coach Graham Reid has exhorted the Indian hockey team to raise the bar saying "Bron ...

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz