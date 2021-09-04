India has potential to become global hub of green hydrogen: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India has the potential to become global hub of green hydrogen in near future. Speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021 in New Delhi, Dr Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to clean and green energy.

He said, with the rapid introduction of biofuels, renewable energy and green Hydrogen, India is well poised to take a leadership role towards Carbon neutrality.

The Minister said, Government is already encouraging adaptation of Hydrogen fuels and technology for the mobility sector and many industries like Steel, Cement, and Glass Manufacturing Industries have started using Hydrogen for heating requirements.