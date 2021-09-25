General Atomic CEO Vivek Lall lauds India’s policies and reforms in the field of drones

AMN

General Atomic CEO Vivek Lall lauded India’s policies and reforms in the field of drones. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Lall said India’s Space reforms are appreciated by one and all. The Prime Minister also had a fruitful meeting with the CEO of General Atomic.

During the meeting the Prime Minister spoke about India’s liberal drone policy and the opportunity in the field of manufacturing due to PLI scheme. Mr Vivek Lall also said, India is an attractive destination for manufacturing of drones. He also said, a dedicated drone hub can be created in India to support the entire eco system of drones.