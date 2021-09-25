Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
25 Sep 2021

General Atomic CEO Vivek Lall lauds India’s policies and reforms in the field of drones

General Atomic CEO Vivek Lall lauded India’s policies and reforms in the field of drones. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Lall said India’s Space reforms are appreciated by one and all. The Prime Minister also had a fruitful meeting with the CEO of General Atomic.

During the meeting the Prime Minister spoke about India’s liberal drone policy and the opportunity in the field of manufacturing due to PLI scheme. Mr Vivek Lall also said, India is an attractive destination for manufacturing of drones. He also said, a dedicated drone hub can be created in India to support the entire eco system of drones.

Durand Cup: Goa thrash Delhi FC 5-1, storm into semi finals

Kalyani, 24 September: FC Goa outplayed Delhi FC 5-1 to storm into the semifinals of the 130th Durand Foo ...

Bhubaneswar to host 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th November to 5th December.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Bhubaneswar will host the 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th Novembe ...

Durand Cup; Mohammedan Sporting edge out defending champions Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata 23 September : Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting edged out defending champions Gokulam Ke ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

