India has never accepted mediation, will never accept it: PM Modi to Trump

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly told US President Donald Trump that India never accepted third-party mediation and will never accept it to resolve issues with Pakistan. Mr. Modi held a telephonic conversation with President Trump and discussed the recent Operation Sindoor and conveyed to him that there were never talks held at any level on an India-America trade deal and mediation between India and Pakistan by America for cessation of recent military action. He added that the talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between New Delhi and Islamabad under the existing channels established between both militaries, and it was done at Pakistan’s request. Mr. Modi’s remarks came following the ​US President’s repeated claims to take credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which was categorically denied by New Delhi early also. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has informed that during the 35-minute conversation, Mr. Modi emphasised that New Delhi will now treat acts of terrorism not as proxy actions but as acts of war.

Mr. Misri informed that Prime Minister Modi told the US president that on the night of 6th and 7th May, India had targeted only terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied ​Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that New Delhi’s actions were very measured, precise, and non-escalatory.

Mr. Modi and President ​Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, but ​Trump had to return to the US early, due to which the meeting could not take place. The Prime Minister invited President Trump to India, and he accepted the invitation.