Iran, Israel conflict enters 6th day with continuous missile exchanges and airstrikes

Jun 18, 2025

WEB DESK

The confrontation between Israel and Iran has entered its sixth day, with continued missile exchanges and airstrikes fueling fears of a wider regional conflict. Explosions rocked Tehran as Israel claimed attacks on centrifuge and weapons production sites in Iran. The attacks came after Iran launched more missiles toward Israel, including the hypersonic Fattah projectile, claiming the weapon broke through Israeli air defenses. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had attacked a centrifuge production site and multiple weapon manufacturing facilities in Tehran. It said more than 50 Air Force fighter jets took part in these attacks. The IDF stated that several weapons production sites were targeted. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran had been hit.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any U.S. strikes against Iran will have serious and irreparable consequences. In a televised address to the nation, Khamenei said Iran will stand firm against an imposed war. Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for surrender, Khamenei said the Iranian nation will not surrender.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a warning against Israel. In a social media post, Khamenei said the battle has begun. He added that Iran must give a strong response to Israel, saying they will show no mercy. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump called for Iran’s complete surrender. Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin has said that the IDF hit 1,100 targets in Iran over the last five days.

