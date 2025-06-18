Tehran Command Hit, Shadmani Killed: Iran-Israel War Enters Sixth Day

AMN

Israel’s military has confirmed the killing of Ali Shadmani, Iran’s wartime Chief of Staff and a close adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an airstrike on a command centre in Tehran. Shadmani assumed the office following the killing of his predecessor during Israel’s initial offensive on Friday.

Iran’s Cyber Security Command has accused Israel of launching a widespread cyber war targeting its digital infrastructure, reportedly disrupting essential services, according to the state-run IRIB news agency.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that continuous and intense explosions are being heard in west Tehran, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, as the conflict enters its sixth day with no signs of abating. Iran’s newly appointed Army chief has issued a stark warning, saying the strikes carried out against Israel so far were merely a deterrent message. In a televised address, the new army chief, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, declared that punitive action will be carried out soon, signalling further escalation. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump made a social media call for Iran to surrender unconditionally. As tensions rise, the Pentagon announced it is speeding up the deployment of the USS Nimitz and other naval hardware to the Middle East, the second carrier strike group to be deployed to the area. Calls for restraint are growing louder. Egypt has urged both Iran and Israel to pull back, warning that continued escalation could destabilise the entire region. Speaking in Brussels, Jordan’s King Abdullah II addressed the European Parliament, cautioning that Israeli strikes on Iran risk igniting a far wider war.

The G7 summit in Canada issued a collective call for a de-escalation of hostilities across the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. However, the group stopped short of directly calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty urged an immediate cessation of hostilities in phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Egypt warned the conflict risked igniting broader regional upheaval, a message echoed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who, in an address to the European Parliament, stressed the potential for wider instability triggered by continued Israeli strikes on Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that a US-backed ceasefire proposal is on the table, though its contents remain undisclosed. Tehran, however, has reportedly maintained a hardline stance on nuclear negotiations, with some sources indicating Iran may only consider compromise after retaliatory action against Israel is complete.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that ongoing operations have dealt a major blow to Iran’s nuclear program. Israel has reportedly targeted multiple nuclear facilities and eliminated several senior Iranian military commanders in a tightly coordinated campaign.

Amid renewed air strikes between Israel and Iran, the IAEA confirmed that one of Iran’s nuclear facilities was hit. Israeli authorities and US President Trump claim that Israel has full control over Iran’s skies. Iran says that it hit a major intelligence centre in Tel Aviv, with Israeli sources confirming that there have been hits on civilian and military targets.

Explosions rocked Iran and missiles struck Israel on the sixth consecutive day of hostilities, with a Mossad office reportedly targeted in Tel Aviv and a high-level assassination carried out in Tehran. The death toll from Israel’s strikes on Iran has climbed to over 220, including at least 70 women and children, according to Iranian officials. More than 20 people have been killed in Iranian attacks on Israel.

US officials yesterday insisted that the American military has not taken any offensive actions against Iran, only defensive strikes to take out incoming Iranian missiles to protect Israel. Additional US fighter jets and refuelling tankers have been deployed to the region, but officials have declined to provide specific numbers.