India has huge potential to become the world leader in Green Hydrogen: RK Singh

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Power Minister RK Singh today said that India has a huge potential to become the world leader in Green Hydrogen. Addressing a conference on ‘Green Hydrogen Pilots in India’  RK Singh said India has set up a huge ecosystem to become the hub of Green Hydrogen in coming years.

The minister said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world so its energy consumption is also growing very rapidly. He, however, added that the Green Hydrogen Mission is one of such major steps to meet the energy demand of the country. Mr Singh said that India’s target is not only to meet its power demand but to become an exporter of Green Hydrogen in the world.  

The Minister informed that India’s power demand has increased by 21 percent which is a clear indicator of growth in the country. The one-day conference was organised by NTPC Ltd. in the run-up to the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi. During the conference, the various public and private sector companies will showcase their pilot projects on Green Hydrogen technology. Speaking at the event, Secretary of the  Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Bhupinder S. Bhalla said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission is a visionary step in the energy transition and will help in reducing India’s dependency on fossil fuels resources.

He said that the government has earmarked around 20,000 crore rupees for the Green Hydrogen Mission out of which  14,066 crore rupees were set aside for pilot projects. He added that the data collected from these pilots’ projects will help to scale up the mission and commercialize the inherent technology.

