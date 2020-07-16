India has been a great partner of America: US Secy of State Mike Pompeo

WEB DESK

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that India has been a great American partner and he frequently talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on a broad range of issues, including the conflict it had along the border with China.

Mr. Pompeo also referred to India’s decision to ban a number of Chinese apps. India last month banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

Responding to a question, Mr Pompeo said that America’s behaviour with China has changed due to the change in behaviour of the latter. So, to the extent there’s been a change in relationship, it is a direct result of the behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party.