India hands over first consignment of emergency relief materials to earthquake hit Nepal

AMN/ WEB DESK

A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight arrived in Nepal yesterday carrying the first consignment of emergency relief materials worth 10 crore rupees that included tents, blankets, tarpaulin sheets as well as essential medicines and medical equipment. In a statement, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said that the first consignment of emergency relief materials arrived at Nepalgunj. Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over the relief materials to Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka. India has provided assistance in line with the commitment expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help earthquake victims in all possible ways. Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight Friday that killed 157 people and injured over 250 others. Further consignments of the relief material from India are expected to arrive in the coming days. India has been the first responder in providing relief packages to Nepali earthquake victims.