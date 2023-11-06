Bangladesh blockade: Heavier traffic on second day

AMN/ WEB DESK

The second day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade, called by Bangladesh Nationalist party, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded opposition parties, is underway today with some incidents of violence and arson.

After the three-day countrywide blockade, another road, rail and waterways blockade started at 6 am Sunday. It will end at 6 am tomorrow.

The blockade is being enforced to mount pressure on the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government to quit and hold the next election which is due in January, 2024 under a non-party, neutral administration.

A total of 18 arson incidents were reported across Bangladesh including capital Dhaka in 30 hours till this morning according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence. No casualties were reported.

Markets, shops and financial institutions remained open. The presence of public transport was relatively thin on Dhaka roads amid tension and fear of violence. Office-goers, students and other commuters were seen struggling to find buses due to the shortage of public transport.

The leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its associated bodies were also taking positions at different spots in the capital, holding brief rallies, and bringing out processions.

Heavy presence of law enforcement agencies were seen patrolling on roads and important public buildings. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members are patrolling various roads and highways to keep the industrial environment normal. A total of 228 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers, said PRO, BGB.