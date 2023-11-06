इंडियन आवाज़     06 Nov 2023 06:20:43      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh blockade: Heavier traffic on second day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The second day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade, called by Bangladesh Nationalist party, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded opposition parties, is underway today with some incidents of violence and arson.

After the three-day countrywide blockade, another road, rail and waterways blockade started at 6 am Sunday. It will end at 6 am tomorrow. 
The blockade is being enforced to mount pressure on the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government to quit and hold the next election which is due in January, 2024 under a non-party, neutral administration.

A total of 18 arson incidents were reported across Bangladesh including capital Dhaka in 30 hours till this morning according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence. No casualties were reported. 

Markets, shops and financial institutions remained open. The presence of public transport was relatively thin on Dhaka roads amid tension and fear of violence. Office-goers, students and other commuters were seen struggling to find buses due to the shortage of public transport. 

The leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its associated bodies were also taking positions at different spots in the capital, holding brief rallies, and bringing out processions. 

Heavy presence of law enforcement agencies were seen patrolling on roads and important public buildings. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members are patrolling various roads and highways to keep the industrial environment normal. A total of 228 platoons of  BGB have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers, said PRO, BGB. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart