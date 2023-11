AMN/ WEB DESK

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that he plans to bow out and hand over power to his deputy, Lawrence Wong, late next year, before the 2025 general elections. Lee, 71, initially intended to retire before turning 70, but it was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has served as head of the long-ruling People’s Action Party, or PAP, and as prime minister since 2004. Last year, he named Wong, who is also finance minister, as his designated successor.