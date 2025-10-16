India Gifts Prussian Blue Capsules to Indonesia for Cesium-137 Contamination Response

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 9:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has gifted critical Prussian Blue Capsules to Indonesia to mitigate the effects of Cesium-137 contamination. On the request of Ministry of Health of Indonesia, Embassy of India in Jakarta quickly mobilized urgently required capsules of Prussian Blue. Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty handed over the medicines today to the representatives from Indonesian Health Ministry.

The Indian Embassy in Jakarta said the gift of Prussian Blue Capsules will support Indonesia’s mitigation efforts for potential nuclear or radiological emergencies, specifically contamination involving Cesium-137.