Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin Arrives in Delhi for 3 Day Visit

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 8:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin reached New Delhi this afternoon on a three day visit to India. He will hold inaugural Trade Ministerial Review Meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tomorrow.

During the three day visit, Mr Alckmin is scheduled to meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri and discuss various issues of mutual interest

Brazil is the largest trade partner of India in South America. During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Brazil, the leaders agreed to establish a Ministerial-level Review Mechanism to foster trade and investment, and set a bilateral trade target of 20 billion dollars in the next five years.

The visit is envisaged to provide an opportunity to review bilateral trade and investment, identify new priority sectors, set a road map towards achieving the trade target and further strengthen the multifaceted Strategic Partnership.