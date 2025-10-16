The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin Arrives in Delhi for 3 Day Visit

Oct 15, 2025

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 8:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin reached New Delhi this afternoon on a three day visit to India. He will hold inaugural Trade Ministerial Review Meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tomorrow. 

During the three day visit, Mr Alckmin is scheduled to meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri and discuss various issues of mutual interest

Brazil is the largest trade partner of India in South America. During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Brazil, the leaders agreed to establish a Ministerial-level Review Mechanism to foster trade and investment, and set a bilateral trade target of 20 billion dollars in the next five years.

The visit is envisaged to provide an opportunity to review bilateral trade and investment, identify new priority sectors, set a road map towards achieving the trade target and further strengthen the multifaceted Strategic Partnership.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN warns of ‘funding cliff’ for Rohingya children in Bangladesh

Oct 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Kyrgyz Republic Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on Counterterrorism and Regional Security

Oct 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber Hosts ‘Bridging Borders II’ to Promote Sri Lanka’s Market Bond Issuance in Indian Rupees

Oct 15, 2025

You missed

BIHAR ELECTIONS HINDI SECTION

 Bihar Elections: इंडिया गठबंधन में आखिर चल क्या रहा है?

16 October 2025 1:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN warns of ‘funding cliff’ for Rohingya children in Bangladesh

16 October 2025 1:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ DEFENCE

Defence Ministry Signs Rs 659 Crore Deal for SIG716 Assault Rifle

15 October 2025 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

 Piyush Goyal Highlights Chemical Industry’s Role in Boosting India’s Global Leadership

15 October 2025 10:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments