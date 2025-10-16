India, Brazil Reaffirm Strategic Ties; Focus on Defence and Security Cooperation

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 9:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India and Brazil enjoy strategic partnership built upon mutual respect and shared values. Holding a meeting with Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin and Defence Minister of Brazil José Múcio Monteiro Filho in New Delhi this evening, Mr Singh said, the defence and security partnership can contribute to furthering international peace and security. He said, leaders of both nations have jointly prioritised defence and security cooperation as one of the five pillars of cooperation.

Mr Singh said, as two large democracies and growing major economies, India and Brazil have common interests and aspirations to play a larger role in international governance and economic architecture. He said, therefore, the defence and security partnership, can contribute in furthering international peace and security, safeguarding multilateralism in global affairs and in preserving the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nation-states.

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said, India and Brazil have a long standing relationship of trust and partnership. He informed that President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit India next year.

Defence Minister of Brazil José Múcio Monteiro Filho said, the recent memorandum of understanding on the defence industry is currently in the process of being signed, which seeks to expand collaboration in the development, production and trade of defence products. He said, the Brazil-India defence industry dialogue, scheduled to take place in the city of Santos between 24th and 28th of next month will be another opportunity to consolidate and expand this exchange, approaching or putting the industry bases in the area of defence together and promoting partnerships in research, maintenance and co-production.

Mr Filho said, countries share essential values such as respect for democracy, commitment to multilateralism.