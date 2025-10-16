Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber Hosts ‘Bridging Borders II’ to Promote Sri Lanka’s Market Bond Issuance in Indian Rupees

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 9:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry today hosted “Bridging Borders II” at BMICH, focusing on enabling Sri Lanka’s market bond issuance in Indian currency. Sri Lanka’s Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, emphasised on importance of investment for economic growth. India has been one of the largest contributors to Foreign Direct Investment in Sri Lanka, with a cumulative USD 2.25 billion till 2023.

He added that Sri Lanka is working closely with India to bring in expertise for developing Digital Public Infrastructure, that would help in address issues like corruption. Deputy High Commissioner of India Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, underlined the importance of re-strategising bilateral trade and settlement mechanisms in the current global economic context. The event featured a panel discussion moderated by economist Talal Rafi that focused on future of Sri Lanka’s market bond issuance in Indian Rupee.