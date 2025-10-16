The Indian Awaaz

India, Kyrgyz Republic Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on Counterterrorism and Regional Security

Oct 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Kyrgyz Republic have agreed to enhance existing collaboration on countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and drug trafficking. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today met Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov in Bishkek. They reviewed bilateral defence cooperation and discussed regional security issues. Both sides also emphasized the need to coordinate positions on issues of common concern at regional and multilateral fora.

Mr Doval today reached Bishkek in Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia National Security Advisers and Secretaries of the Security Councils. He was welcomed by First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Melis Satybaldiev.

