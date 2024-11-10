India gifts 2 water-jet-propelled FICs to Mozambique

India gifted two water-jet-propelled Fast Interceptor Crafts (FICs) to Mozambique yesterday as part of its capacity-building engagements with friendly foreign nations of the Indian Ocean Region. The FICs were transshipped from India by INS Gharial. The Defence Ministry said these water-jet-propelled boats have a top speed of 45 knots and a range of 200 nautical miles at 12 knots. They can carry a crew of five personnel and are equipped with machine guns and bullet-resistant cabins. The two FICs will significantly aid Mozambique in its efforts to combat maritime terrorism and the ongoing insurgency in Cabo Delgado province.

Post navigation