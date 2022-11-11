India formulates action plan to promote exports of millet

2023 as International Year of Millets

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Government of India has formulated an action plan to promote exports of millets. The government has planned to facilitate participation of exporters, farmers, and traders in 16 international trade expos and Buyer Seller Meets for exports and promotion of Indian millets across the globe.

According to the action plan, Indian missions in abroad would be roped in branding and publicity of Indian millets. This include, identification of potential buyers such as departmental stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets for organizing business-to-business meetings and direct tie-ups.

As part of the promotion of Indian millets, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority has planned to showcase millets and its value-added product at various global platforms.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India is one of the leading producers of millets in the world with an estimated share of around 41 percent in global production. The country recorded 27 percent growth in millet production in 2021-22 which stood at 15.92 million metric tonnes. Country’s top five millet-producing states are Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. It is estimated that the millets market is set to grow to 12 billion US dollar by 2025 from the current 9 billion dollars.

Meanwhile India recently hosted the second Agriculture Ministerial-level meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, BIMSTEC in New Delhi.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Agriculture Ministers of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Tomar urged the member countries to cooperate in developing a comprehensive regional strategy to strengthen cooperation for the transformation of agriculture.

He referred to the importance of millet as a nutritious food and the efforts made by India to promote millet and its products during the International Year of Millets – 2023. He urged the member countries to adopt a conducive agricultural food system and a healthy diet for all. He asked participating countries to actively participate in India’s initiative to promote millet as a food. Mr. Tomar said that natural and ecological farming should be promoted to conserve agricultural biodiversity and reduce the use of chemicals.