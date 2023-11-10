India finish Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok with seven medals

AMN

India ended campaign at Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok yesterday with seven medals comprising three gold, a silver and three bronze. On the final day, India won five medals in compound event, including three gold. In the Women’s team final, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Chinese Taipei in a thrilling contest to win the yellow metal. Kaur also won gold in the women’s individual event after beating compatriot Vennam in the final. India won their second gold medal of the day after Swami and Priyansh beat Thailand in the final of the Mixed Team event.

The Asian Archery Championships will be followed by the Asian individual Olympic qualifiers at the same venue from today till Sunday.