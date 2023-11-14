इंडियन आवाज़     15 Nov 2023 12:13:38      انڈین آواز

Top players to compete for 3rd Senior Women Inter-Department Hockey National Championship 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi, 14th November ; 20 players from the National Core Group, including Vandana Katariya, Deep Grace Ekka, Sangita Kumari, and Monika, among others, will compete for their respective teams in the 3rd a Senior Women Inter-Department Hockey National Championship which will commence on Wednesday, 15th November, in New Delhi. 

The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two pools, and it will run until 21st November.  The top two teams from each pool will then advance to the Semi-Finals, which are scheduled for 20th November. The Final will take place on 21st November, along with the 3rd/4th place play-off.  

Pool A includes the Railway Sports Promotion Board, Sports Authority of India, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India. On the other hand, Pool B comprises Sashastra Seema Bal, All India Police Sports Control Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Indian Oil Corporation.   

The Railway Sports Promotion Board, the reigning Champions, will look to defend their title with Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Gurjit Kaur, Monika, Navneet Kaur, and Sangita Kumari leading the charge. 

Bansari Solanki will represent Sports Authority of India, while Indian Oil Corporation will be represented by Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Ishika Chaudhary, Sharmila Devi, Udita, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.  

Deep Grace Ekka, the Vice-Captain of the Indian Team was of the view that this , “The tournament presents a wonderful opportunity to unearth new talent. It also provides youngsters with a chance to showcase their skills on a recognized platform while rubbing shoulders with experienced international players.”   

Vandana Katariya, who became the first-ever women’s hockey player from India to reach 300 caps during the Asian Champions Trophy said, “I believe that this will significantly contribute to raising the standards of domestic hockey and, in doing so, aid our national team in reaching new heights.” She added, “We have seen more and more players rising through the ranks and this is pushing everyone to better themselves and play the best hockey they can.”   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

ستر ممالک کے سفراء کا غزہ میں خونریزی بند کرنے کا مطالبہ

اقوام متحدہ میں دنیا بھر کے 70 سفیروں نے عالمی برادری پر زور د ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart