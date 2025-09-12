India, EU Negotiating Balanced Free Trade Agreement: Piyush Goyal

ADITYA RAJ DAS New Delhi

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said today that India and the European Union are working with sincerity and commitment to finalize a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will be fair and mutually beneficial.

Speaking at the Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association in New Delhi, Goyal stressed that the FTA cannot be a one-sided arrangement, noting that “every negotiation involves give and take” to ensure balance. He said the ongoing discussions are moving in a very positive direction and could unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, technology transfer, and wider economic cooperation.

The Minister highlighted the potential of the automotive component industry under the proposed agreement, calling it a bold and forward-looking sector that has shown resilience by strengthening India’s domestic manufacturing while also integrating with global value chains. He expressed confidence that the industry will gain significantly from the provisions being shaped under the India-EU partnership.