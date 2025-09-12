CM Fadnavis Calls Maharashtra India’s most industry-friendly state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asserted that Maharashtra is among India’s most industry‑friendly states, offering one of the best environments for investment and business.

Speaking at the India‑Australia Forum’s Global Leaders Meet held at the Jio World Trade Centre, he emphasised that the state holds a strong position in the “Ease of Doing Business” rankings. He announced that the government has launched the “Maitri Portal” (Friendship Portal), a single‑window scheme intended to ensure that all required permissions are granted swiftly, so investors have a positive experience setting up businesses in Maharashtra.

The event was attended by Industries Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Australia’s High Commissioner Philip Green, P. Anbalagan, Secretary of the Industries Department, and various business leaders and industry delegates.